Why Bear Sightings in New York Could Be More Dangerous

Wildlife officials are warning New Yorkers to prepare to see bears near their homes.

The New York State DEC says hungry bears are waking up from their winter slumbers and likely will be on the hunt for food.

How To Stop Conflicts With Bears In New York State

To "prevent human-bear conflicts, the DEC wants all New Yorkers to follow these tips to be "BearWise."

"New Yorkers are advised to never feed or approach bears. Feeding bears intentionally is dangerous and illegal. Bears that become habituated to being fed can become a threat to people and property," the DEC told Hudson Valley Post in a press release.

New York State Department of Environmental Conservation (DEC) Acting Commissioner Amanda Lefton says all New Yorkers should remove or secure any outdoor food sources that may attract hungry black bears.

“Across New York State, black bears are emerging from their winter dens looking for something good to eat, including human-created sources like bird feeders, grills, and pet food,” Lefton said.

During the spring and early summer months, black bears have depleted fat reserves and will be on the hunt for "easily obtainable, calorie-dense food."

This is expected to lead to an "increase in the potential for human-bear conflicts near homes and residential areas," the DEC warns.

“Repeated access to these food sources can make bears bolder, so DEC encourages New Yorkers to practice the BearWise basics to help keep bears wild and prevent the potential for human-bear conflicts," Lefton adds.

