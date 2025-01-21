Why America’s Favorite Supermarket Is Never Coming To New York State

Is this business the In-N-Out of supermarkets?

New York State is home to many of the top-ranked grocery stores and three of the cheapest. New York State is also home to around 50 of the most expensive grocery stores. CLICK HERE To Find out the most expensive.

New York's Top-Rated Supermarkets

Getty Images Getty Images loading...

Earlier this month, the Retailer Preference Index (RPI) named America's best grocers.

Costco, ALDI, Trader Joe's, Sam's Club, Wegmans and ShopRite all cracked the top 10. All have many locations in the Empire State.

America's Top Two Grocers Not In New York

However, the top two choices aren't in New York.

RPI named Market Basket the second-best grocer and H-E-B the very best.

H-E-B topped the list for the fourth time in eight years.

Austin's Tight-Knit Drag Community Threatened By Pending Anti-Drag Legislation Getty Images loading...

"The Texas-based regional supermarket format has dominated the RPI’s top spot three of the last four years, thanks to its long-term customer value proposition," RPI states.

America's Favorite Supermarket Is Never Coming To New York State

Sadly, there are no plans for America's favorite supermarket to ever expand to New York State.

H-E-B is a family-owned business out of Texas. The family prefers to keep its focus and quality within the Texas area.

Egg Prices Plunge More Than 50% Since December Highs Getty Images loading...

Leadership has been hesitant to expand nationwide because new markets could bring different customer needs and different competitors.

Below are the most popular grocery stores in America and the most popular in New York State

