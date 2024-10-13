When Should New Yorkers Expect The Most Snow This Winter

Weather experts believe it will snow more during these months than others this coming winter.

If you live in New York, you know extremely cold weather with many days of snow will happen soon.

Just how much and when is the question.

"Plenty Of Snow" Expected In New York

The Old Farmer's Almanac predicts a "gentler-than-normal season" that's not as "rough and tough" as most winters.

Despite saying this, the weather experts do say to expect "plenty of snow" this winter.

Snowfall is expected to be blow average this winter, but just barely below. About 1 percent below normal.

What Months Should New Yorkers Expect The Most Snow?

The Old Farmer's Almanac believes the northeast, including New York State, will have its "snowiest periods" in "early December, mid-February, and early March."

The coldest parts of the winter are expected in "mid-December" as well as "late February."

Why January Might Have Less Snow

Why might New Yorkers see less snow in January? Well, one reason might be because it should be a warmer January than normal.

"Winter temperatures will be above average overall. January is expected to be 4°F above average in the far north of this region," The Old Farmer's Almanac states in 2024–2025 Winter Forecast.

The Old Farmer's Almanac boasts its predictions are "anticipated" because their long-term weather forecasts are "80 percent–accurate.

