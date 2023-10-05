When New York State Hometowns Will Experience Its Dangerous 1st Frost

Fall-like weather is descending on New York State. And that includes some "destructive" weather.

The calendar recently officially flipped to Fall. With the changing of the season comes fall foliage, colder air and frost.

Bad Winter Predicted For New York State

US East Coast Begins To Dig Out After Large Blizzard Getty Images loading...

This winter could be bad in New York State. Hudson Valley Post has looked up predictions from weather experts and they are predicting:

Before the snow comes the first frost of the season. Hudson Valley Post looked up many hometowns in the Hudson Valley and across New York State to find out when the first frost is predicted.

For all the news that the Hudson Valley is sharing make sure to follow Hudson Valley Post on Facebook, download the Hudson Valley Post Mobile

First Frost Dates For New York State

Canv Canv loading...

We looked up the most populated zip codes and cities across the state. If your hometown isn't listed, you can determine the first frost in your area by a nearby city.

First Frost Dates Across New York State

All of the information is from the Old Farmer's Almanac.

"Note that frost dates are only an estimate based on historical climate data and are not set in stone," the Old Farmer's Almanac states. "The probability of a frost occurring after the spring frost date or before the fall frost date is 30%, which means that there is still a chance of frost occurring before or after the given dates!"

According to the Old Farmer's Almanac frost will impact your plants when there is a:

Light freeze: 29° to 32°F: tender plants are killed.

Moderate freeze: 25° to 28°F: widely destructive to most vegetation.

Severe freeze: 24°F: and colder—heavy damage to most garden plants.

We looked up the first frost dates for:

Newburgh

Brooklyn

Bronx

New York City

Queens

Staten Island

Poughkeepsie

Beacon

Middletown

Kingston

Mahopac

Yonkers

Spring Valley

Troy

Buffalo

Monroe

Hamburg

Wappinger Falls

Utica

Plattsburgh

Orchard Park

Niagara Falls

Schenectady

New City

Amsterdam

Plainview

Binghamton

Hopewell Junction

Carmel

New Windsor

Syracuse

Greece

Cheektowaga

Colonie

If You See Purple Paint in New York You Need To Leave Right Away Do you know what to do if you see purple paint in New York State? The easiest advice, run. Here's why.

20 Worst Places to Live in New York State A list highlights the worst places a New York resident can call home. A number of places in the Hudson Valley made the list, including one that was ranked the worst place to live.

Giant Horror Plant A "giant horror plant" that can cause blindness and severe burns is still in New York State, despite the best efforts from New York officials.