When New York State Hometowns Will Experience Its Dangerous 1st Frost
Fall-like weather is descending on New York State. And that includes some "destructive" weather.
The calendar recently officially flipped to Fall. With the changing of the season comes fall foliage, colder air and frost.
Bad Winter Predicted For New York State
This winter could be bad in New York State. Hudson Valley Post has looked up predictions from weather experts and they are predicting:
Freezing, Stormy, Snowy and Major Blizzard Predicted For New York
Be Prepared To See Snow Earlier Than Normal In New York State
Before the snow comes the first frost of the season. Hudson Valley Post looked up many hometowns in the Hudson Valley and across New York State to find out when the first frost is predicted.
For all the news that the Hudson Valley is sharing make sure to follow Hudson Valley Post on Facebook, download the Hudson Valley Post Mobile
First Frost Dates For New York State
We looked up the most populated zip codes and cities across the state. If your hometown isn't listed, you can determine the first frost in your area by a nearby city.
First Frost Dates Across New York State
All of the information is from the Old Farmer's Almanac.
"Note that frost dates are only an estimate based on historical climate data and are not set in stone," the Old Farmer's Almanac states. "The probability of a frost occurring after the spring frost date or before the fall frost date is 30%, which means that there is still a chance of frost occurring before or after the given dates!"
According to the Old Farmer's Almanac frost will impact your plants when there is a:
- Light freeze: 29° to 32°F: tender plants are killed.
- Moderate freeze: 25° to 28°F: widely destructive to most vegetation.
- Severe freeze: 24°F: and colder—heavy damage to most garden plants.
Read More: 15 College Students Saved From Hudson River In Upstate New York
We looked up the first frost dates for: