What’s Open, What’s Closed In New York On Labor Day

Labor Day Weekend is here. We've learned what you can expect to be closed or stay open.

Worst Times To Drive This Weekend In New York

The Labor Day travel period is underway. According to Triple-A, the best times to drive to and from your Labor Day destination are today before noon, Saturday between 6 and 10 a.m., Sunday before 11 a.m., and Monday before noon.

If you’re hitting the road in New York this Labor Day weekend, expect traffic. For the worst times to drive see our list below:

Best And Worst Times To Travel In New York During Labor Day Weekend

In attempt to help with traffic, New York Gov. Kathy Hochul announced that temporary lane closures for road and bridge construction projects on New York State highways will be suspended

Costco Is Closed On Labor Day

All Costco warehouses across the Empire State will be closed on Monday, for Labor Day.

The US Postal Service, major banks, and stock market will also be closed in New York on Labor Day.

What's Open?

Major retailers like Target and Walmart are scheduled to be open.

Most grocery stores and fast food eateries will be open. But it's recommended you check ahead for certain hours of operation.

