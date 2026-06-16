1 Of New York’s Safest Hospitals Saved Mom And Newborn

What happened in the delivery room could have ended in tragedy. Instead, a Hudson Valley nurse saved a newborn's life.

A nurse in the Hudson Valley is being honored for her heroic acts in saving a mom and her newborn's life.

Westchester County, New York Nurse Honored

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Keai Morris is a labor and delivery registered nurse at Northwell Phelps Hospital in Sleepy Hollow, New York.

The labor and delivery nurse was honored at Phelps Hospital on Sunday during a reunion with a baby she saved. Last year, Emily Lena went into labor and suffered a life-threatening cord prolapse.

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This is an uncommon, but life-threatening emergency. It happens when the umbilical cord slips ahead of the baby, causing the baby's head to compress the cord and cut off their oxygen supply.

Nurse Morris is credited with taking control of this high-stress situation. She utilized an intensive, manual method to physically lift the baby's head inside the uterus to prevent compression and ensure the baby could breathe.

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She kept this position to keep the baby safe, even as they quickly moved the mother down the hall for an emergency delivery.

Her quick thinking and physical endurance are what saved the baby's life, experts say.

Reunited With Mother And Child

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This week, Morris was recognized for her quick actions during this rare medical emergency. She was celebrated at a hospital award ceremony

She also got a surprise reunion with her mother and her one-year-old son, Casper.

"Keai is the kind of nurse every patient hopes for—compassionate, calm, and deeply committed. She connects with patients on a human level and supports her team with grace and strength. Her care is exceptional, and her impact is lasting," Northwell Health said.

Northwell Phelps Hospital recently received an A grade for patient safety. Below are the other New York hospitals that made the list.

Spring 2026: These New York Hospitals Earn A Grades