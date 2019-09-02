Weekend Archery Classes Return to Bowdoin Park

The Dutchess County Parks Division’s weekend archery sessions return to Bowdoin Park starting September 14th.

The program consists of five classes, held on Saturdays, with various time slots to accommodate more students. The sessions, each an hour long, are designed for children ages 8 and up and adults with any level of archery experience. Equipment is provided, but space is limited, and registration is required.

The first session will cover basic archery safety and skills for new participants. Most of the sessions will be spent practicing with the bows, allowing participants to learn through experience.

The cost for the program is $60 per person and includes all five classes and equipment. Sessions will be held in the Community Center auditorium at Bowdoin Park.

