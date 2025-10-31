Dangerous Weather May Ruin Halloween In Upstate New York, Hudson Valley

Weather experts issued a serious weather warning that might ruin your Halloween plans.

Hudson Valley residents lucked out in terms of rain, but the wind could make trick-or-treating miserable.

Wind Advisory Issued For Hudson Valley, Upstate New York

Group of people on broom and halloween witch costume. Gennadiy Poznyakov loading...

The National Weather Service has issued a Wind Advisory that could cause some serious Halloween havoc across the region.

The advisory is in effect from 11 a.m. Friday until 8 a.m. Saturday. Right, as many Hudson Valley families are getting ready for a Friday night full of trick-or-treating and Halloween fun.

Officials say to expect steady west winds of 10 to 25 mph, with gusts that could hit 40 to 50 mph.

Advisory For Mid-Hudson Valley, Catskills, Taconics, Greater Capital Region, Mohawk Valley

Canva Canva loading...

The advisory includes the Mid-Hudson Valley, Catskills, Taconics, Greater Capital Region, Mohawk Valley, and even parts of western Massachusetts and Connecticut.

Strong gusts could knock down tree limbs, scatter unsecured decorations, and cause a few power outages.

This means your skeletons, cobwebs, and witches-on-brooms might not survive the night.

If the wind picks up like forecasters expect, some of those spooky setups could be blown to bits. P

Plus, walking door-to-door might feel more like battling a wind tunnel.

Drivers are also being warned to use extra caution, especially those in high-profile vehicles like SUVs or vans.

The wind can also lead to widespread power outages across the region.

