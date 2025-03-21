Officials are warning parents about a popular Amazon item that might lead to "child poisoning."

The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission announced the recall on Thursday.

Benadryl Sold Via Amazon Recalled

Benadryl Liquid Elixir in 100 mL bottles have been recalled. The issue is the product contains diphenhydramine, which must be in child-resistant packaging as required by the Poison Prevention Packaging Act.

"The packaging of the products is not child-resistant, posing a risk of poisoning if the contents are swallowed by young children," the CPSC states.

About 2,300 Bottles Sold

Officials say around 2,300 of Benadryl Liquid Elixir sold via Amazon are part of this recall.

Remedy:

Known purchasers are being contacted directly, officials say. All should immediately secure the Benadryl out of the sight and reach of children and contact Arsell for a full refund.

"Consumers will be asked to submit their Amazon order number and a photo demonstrating disposal of the recalled Benadryl to recall@arsellsupport.com. Only the bottle is being recalled, not the medicine itself, but both should be disposed of," the CPSC adds in its recall notice.

