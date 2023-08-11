Warning: New York State Pizza ‘May Contain Conveyer Belt Fragments’

Pizza sold in New York State is being recalled because it may contain "fragments of a conveyer belt." Over 75 different types of pizzas are part of this recall.

Price Chopper/Market 32 issued a voluntary recall on a variety of store-made “corner to corner” pizzas.

Price Chopper/Market 32 Issues Voluntary Recall Of “Corner To Corner” Pizza

All of the recalled pizza was manufactured on July 2, 2023, officials say.

"The products are being recalled because the manufacturer of the pizza dough, Deiorio’s, has advised that foreign materials – fragments of a conveyer belt used in the manufacturing process -- may be found in the dough," Price Chopper stated in a press release.

As of this writing, there haven't been any known harmful side effects from the products, according to company officials.

"Customers who purchased them can return them to their local Price Chopper/Market 32 store for a full refund," the company adds

About 75 “Corner To Corner” pizzas are a part of this recall. CLICK HERE To see the full list.

