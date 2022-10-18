Warning: New York State Must ‘Get Ready To Shovel & Shiver’ This Winter
More weather experts forecast a winter full of snow, slush, ice and "significant shivers" for New York State.
The Farmer's Almanac is out with bad news for New Yorkers who are hoping for a mild winter.
Get Ready To "Shake, shiver, and shovel!"
The Farmer's Almanac is warning readers to get ready for a lot of snow and freezing weather.
"Got flannel? Hot chocolate? Snowshoes? It’s time to stock up! According to our extended forecasts, this winter season will have plenty of snow, rain, and mush—as well as some record-breaking cold temperatures! We are warning readers to get ready to “Shake, shiver, and shovel!," The Farmer's Almanac states in its extended forecast.
For all the news that the Hudson Valley is sharing make sure to follow Hudson Valley Post on Facebook, download the Hudson Valley Post Mobile App and sign up for the Hudson Valley Post Newsletter.
The 2022-2023 winter "should be dominated" by an active storm track in the eastern half of the country, including New York State and New England, according to The Farmer's Almanac.
Significant Shivers, Slushy, Icy, Snowy Winter For New York
The Farmer's Almanac also expects the Empire State will see a winter that is "slushy, icy, snowy" with "significant shivers."
"The big takeaway for our winter season forecast is that frigid temperatures should flow into many areas nationwide—especially in the North Central region, where readers will certainly be shaking and shivering," The Farmer's Almanac added in its extended forecast.
The Dates When New York State Can Expect First Snowfall
The average date for the first snowstorm in many parts of New York State is approaching.
The Dates When New York State Can Expect First Snowfall
'Bone-chilling Cold, Loads Of Snow' Expected For New York State
The Farmer's Almanac seems to agree with The Old Farmer’s Almanac. Last week, Hudson Valley Post reported The Old Farmer’s Almanac predicts the Empire State will see a "cold" and "snowy" winter.
The Old Farmer’s Almanac believes the weather for the East Coast is "best described as Shivery & Snowy."
Snowfall will also be "greater than normal," for the Empire State, according to The Old Farmer’s Almanac.