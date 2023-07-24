Warning: New York Prisoner Escapes Police Custody In Hudson Valley

Authorities in Hudson Valley released a warning and a cry for help as they continue to search for an alleged criminal who somehow managed to escape police custody.

The Yonkers Police Department is asking for help in finding a Westchester County, New York Man who fled police custody. The missing man is accused of three counts of robbery.

Westchester County, New York Mans Flees Yonkers Police Department Custody

Yonkers, New York Man Manages To Escape Police Custody From St. Joseph’s Hospital in Yonkers

Anyone with information is asked to contact authorities.

"Anyone with information on ROJAS’ whereabouts is asked to contact the Yonkers Police Department at (914) 377-7900 or submit an anonymous tip by texting keyword "YPD" and your tip to CRIMES (274637). Anonymous tips can also be made via our department website," the Yonkers Police Department stated in a press release.

Rojas's last known address was Yonkers, according to police. Reports say the officers involved have been suspended.

"The Yonkers Police Department is assisting (the) Westchester County Department of Public Safety and utilizing all available resources to attempt to locate ROJAS.

ROJAS was in custody for Robbery 1st, Robbery 2nd, and Robbery 3rd," police said.

