Warning: New York Drivers Can Expect More Cops Patrolling Roads

Gov. Cuomo confirmed police in the Hudson Valley and across the state will be stepping up patrols.

Enter your number to get our free mobile app

On Tuesday, Gov. Andrew Cuomo announced that state and local law enforcement agencies across New York will be stepping up patrols to crack down on impaired driving for St. Patrick's Day. The enforcement campaign will run through Sunday, March 21.

"As New Yorkers celebrate St. Patrick's Day, I urge them to do so safely and responsibly," Cuomo said. "There is zero tolerance for impaired driving in New York. It is grossly reckless on the part of the driver, and it puts all those on the road in danger. Impaired drivers will be caught and held accountable, so plan for a safe ride home."

For all the news that the Hudson Valley is sharing make sure to follow Hudson Valley Post on Facebook, download the Hudson Valley Post Mobile App and sign up for the Hudson Valley Post Newsletter.

This special traffic enforcement detail is designed to reduce alcohol and drug-related traffic crashes, officials say.

"As you celebrate St. Patrick's Day, don't count on the luck of the Irish to get you home safely. The consequences of impaired driving can be both costly and deadly, so have a plan in place beforehand. I also thank all of New York's law enforcement for their participation in this important crackdown to keep our roads safe," New York DMV Commissioner and GTSC Chair Mark J.F. Schroeder said.

Drivers can expect to encounter additional DWI patrols and a number of sobriety checkpoints during the enforcement period, according to New York State Police. Police will also be ticketing distracted drivers who are using handheld electronic devices and will also conduct underage drinking and unlawful sales to minors details during the campaign.

"This St. Patrick’s Day, if you drink and drive, you face jail time, the loss of your license, a higher insurance rate, and dozens of unanticipated expenses. An impaired driving charge carries a maximum fine of $10,000," New York State Police stated in a press release.

During the 2020 St. Patrick's Day campaign, which occurred March 13 through March 18, law enforcement throughout the state-issued 77,444 tickets for vehicle and traffic law violations, including 1,944 arrests for DWI. Full breakdown here:

Impaired Driving -1,944

Distracted Driving -2,913

Move Over Law - 584

Other Violations -51,993

Seatbelt -2,090

Speeding- 17,920

Grand Total -77,444

Keep Reading:

Many New COVID Rules Issued By Cuomo For New York State

Sneak Peek: Derek Jeter is Selling His Stunning Hudson Valley Lakeside Castle For Discounted Price