Warning: Meat Sold In New York May Be Tainted With ‘Foreign Matter’

Recall alert! One company is recalling nearly 6,000 pounds of raw meat due to the possibility of contamination with a foreign object.

Skyline Provisions, Inc., a Harvey, Ill. establishment, is recalling about 5,620 pounds of raw ground beef products.

Skyline Provisions Recalls Raw Ground Beef

All of the products in the recall have the establishment number “EST. 19300” inside the USDA mark of inspection.

Recalled Beef Sold In New York State

The recalled raw ground beef products were shipped to institutions in New York, Connecticut, Maine, Massachusetts, New Hampshire, Rhode Island, Vermont and Wisconsin.

"FSIS is concerned that some product may be in institutional freezers. Institutions are urged not to serve these products. These products should be thrown away or returned to the place of purchase," the FSIS states

Beef Recalled Due to Possible Foreign Matter Contamination

The beef was recalled because it may be contaminated with a foreign object, the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Food Safety and Inspection Service (FSIS) announced.

"The problem was discovered after FSIS received a customer complaint reporting that a foreign object was found during food preparation," the FSIS stated. "There have been no confirmed reports of adverse reactions due to consumption of these products. FSIS has received no additional reports of injury or illness from consumption of these products."

Anyone concerned about an injury or illness should contact their doctor.

