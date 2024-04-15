Warning: Many Cars In New York State May Catch Fire While Driving

A recall was issued for over a half-million vehicles because of a scary problem that can cause a fire.

This week, Ford Motor Company recalled more vehicles because of of a fire risk.

These Fords May Catch Fire

Rockland Video Rockland Video loading...

Ford is recalling certain 2022-2023 Bronco Sport and 2022 Escape vehicles equipped with 1.5L engines.

"A fuel injector may crack and leak fuel inside the engine compartment," the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration states. "A fuel leak in the presence of an ignition source such as hot engine or exhaust components, can increase the risk of a fire."

Ford Recalls Over 500,000 Vehicles.

Getty Images Getty Images loading...

In 2022, Ford recalled more than 500,000 Bronco Sport and Escape SUVs because it was learned a fuel injector could crack and leak gasoline inside the engine, which could cause a fire, officials say.

Ford soon learned this issue applied to about 50,000 more vehicles.

For all the news that the Hudson Valley is sharing make sure to follow Hudson Valley Post on Facebook, download the Hudson Valley Post Mobile

This week's recall is for an additional 42,652 2022 and 2023 Bronco Sport and Escape SUVs.

The updated recall applies to Ford Bronco Sports made between Oct. 17, 2022, and Jan. 13, 2023; and Ford Escapes manufactured between Oct. 17, 2022, and Dec. 15, 2022.

Read More: New Year Brings 2 New Holidays To New York State

All should be notified by mail regarding a recall but you can CLICK HERE to see if your vehicle applies to any recall.

Canva Canva loading...

Letters are expected to be mailed this month.

Remedy:

If your vehicle is impacted, a Ford dealership will update the engine control software to include fuel injector leak detection and install a drain tube, free of charge. Owner

How Much Was Gasoline the Year You Started Driving?

LOOK: See how much gasoline cost the year you started driving To find out more about how has the price of gas changed throughout the years, Stacker ran the numbers on the cost of a gallon of gasoline for each of the last 84 years. Using data from the Bureau of Labor Statistics (released in April 2020), we analyzed the average price for a gallon of unleaded regular gasoline from 1976 to 2020 along with the Consumer Price Index (CPI) for unleaded regular gasoline from 1937 to 1976, including the absolute and inflation-adjusted prices for each year.

Read on to explore the cost of gas over time and rediscover just how much a gallon was when you first started driving.

Gallery Credit: Sophia Crisafulli

The 25 Most Dangerous Places To Live In New York State Our friends at Roadsnacks named the 25 most dangerous places to live.