Warning: Many Cars In New York State May Catch Fire While Driving
A recall was issued for over a half-million vehicles because of a scary problem that can cause a fire.
This week, Ford Motor Company recalled more vehicles because of of a fire risk.
These Fords May Catch Fire
Ford is recalling certain 2022-2023 Bronco Sport and 2022 Escape vehicles equipped with 1.5L engines.
"A fuel injector may crack and leak fuel inside the engine compartment," the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration states. "A fuel leak in the presence of an ignition source such as hot engine or exhaust components, can increase the risk of a fire."
Ford Recalls Over 500,000 Vehicles.
In 2022, Ford recalled more than 500,000 Bronco Sport and Escape SUVs because it was learned a fuel injector could crack and leak gasoline inside the engine, which could cause a fire, officials say.
Ford soon learned this issue applied to about 50,000 more vehicles.
This week's recall is for an additional 42,652 2022 and 2023 Bronco Sport and Escape SUVs.
The updated recall applies to Ford Bronco Sports made between Oct. 17, 2022, and Jan. 13, 2023; and Ford Escapes manufactured between Oct. 17, 2022, and Dec. 15, 2022.
All should be notified by mail regarding a recall but you can CLICK HERE to see if your vehicle applies to any recall.
Letters are expected to be mailed this month.
Remedy:
If your vehicle is impacted, a Ford dealership will update the engine control software to include fuel injector leak detection and install a drain tube, free of charge. Owner
