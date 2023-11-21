Warning: Fruit Sold In New York Stores May Cause ‘Fatal infections’

A massive fruit recall is impacting New York State residents. This fruit could cause "fatal infections."

The FDA announced a massive fruit recall that impacts New York State

HMC Farms Voluntarily Recalls Whole Peaches, Plums and Nectarines

The HMC Group Marketing, Inc., which does business as HMC Farms, is voluntarily recalling peaches, plums and nectarines. The fruit is being recalled because it may by contaminated with Listeria monocytogenes, officials say.

"The fruit is being recalled because it has the potential to be contaminated with Listeria monocytogenes, an organism that can cause serious and sometimes fatal infections in young children, frail or elderly people, and others with weakened immune systems. Although healthy individuals may suffer only short-term symptoms such as high fever, severe headache, stiffness, nausea, abdominal pain, and diarrhea. Listeria infection can cause miscarriages and stillbirths among pregnant women," the FDA states in its recall notice.

Do Not Eat Recalled Fruit

"Consumers are urged to check their freezers for the recalled fruit, not consume it, and discard it," the HMC Group Marketing Group stated in the recall notice.

Anyone with information should call HMC Group Marketing.

"Consumers with further questions can contact the company’s consumer information desk at 844-483-3867, Monday-Friday, 8:00 a.m. - 8:00 p.m. Eastern Time," HMC Group Marketing states. "This recall is being carried out with the knowledge of the U.S. Food and Drug Administration."

