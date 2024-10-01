Warning: Expect To See More Bears Near You Home In New York

New Yorkers are reporting more and more bear sightings in recent days.

Bears are being spotted near homes in the Mid-Hudson Valley.

Black Bears Spotted In Duthcess, Ulster Counties

Hudson Valley residents have reported an increase of black bear sightings in the Mid-Hudson Region.

Over the past few weeks, residents have spotted more bears than normal in places like Kingston in Ulster County and Red Hook in Dutchess County.

Warning: 'Aggressive" Bear Destroys Home In Upstate New York, Returns

Black bears in New York typically start to hibernate anywhere from late October to early December. So it's likely more bear sightings are happening as bears start to prepare for its winter slumber.

How To Stop Conflicts With Bears In New York State

The DEC says to use this story to make sure you are "BearWise" by following these tips which should help prevent human-bear conflicts.”

The New York State DEC warns bears are trying to gather things to eat before beginning winter hibernation.

Officials recommend remove any outdoor food sources from your homes like garbage cans, recycling cans, and bird feeders. It's also recommended that you clean or remove residual grease and food from grills and smokers.

