Warning: Chocolate Sold Across New York State Really ‘Alligators’

Warning: "Chocolate" from a candy company that's been around for 100 years is actually salted almond alligators.

The FDA confirmed this pretty bizarre recall on Tuesday

Abdallah Candies Issues An Allergy Alert

Reason For Recall In New York

Anyone with an allergy to almonds is impacted by this recall.

"People who have an allergy or severe sensitivity to almonds run the risk of serious or life-threatening allergic reaction if they consume these products," the FDA states.

Recalled Products Sold In New York Stores

Abdallah Candies have been around since the early 1900s, according to the company. The recall products were distributed nationwide and sold in specialty retail stores, grocery stores, and other retail outlets, the FDA reports.

These recalled products were sold between March 1 and March 29. No other products from Abdallah Candies are affected, according to the FDA.

"Consumers who purchased the product/code cited above are advised not to eat any product and should destroy or return the product to the place of purchase," the FDA states.

As of this writing, there have been no reports of anyone getting sick from the recalled candy.

