‘War Of The World’ Storm Rips Through Parts Of Hudson Valley
Another powerful storm ripped through the region weeks after a "once-in-a-lifetime" storm devastated parts of the Hudson Valley. One driver drove into a downed tree.
On Friday, another powerful thunderstorm swept through parts of the Hudson Valley.
Powerful Storm In Orange County, New York
A powerful thunderstorm swept through Orange County Friday evening, leaving behind it a lot of damage.
Power had to be briefly cut in those areas of Wallkill so that utility crews could repair the downed lines, Mark Lieb of Rockland Video told Hudson Valley Post in an email.
For all the news that the Hudson Valley is sharing make sure to follow Hudson Valley Post on Facebook, download the Hudson Valley Post Mobile
Powerful Storm Rips Through Cornwall, New York
"There was also reported tree damage and flooding in Cornwall," Lieb told Hudson Valley Post.
One Hudson Valley resident from Cornwall, New York told Hudson Valley Post told us Friday evening's storm reminded me of a scene from "War Of The Worlds."
President Biden Declares 'Major Disaster' Across New York State
This storm came less than one month after a "once-in-a-lifetime" storm devastated parts of the region in early July.
Read More: 'We Must Act Now:' 'Devil Bird' Found Across New York State
Many parts of the Hudson Valley, including Orange County, dealt with 6 to 8 inches of rain in a very short period of time. This led to one death, many rescues and road closures.
President Joe Biden later declared a Major Disaster Declaration for Clinton, Dutchess, Essex, Hamilton, Ontario, Orange, Putnam and Rockland counties.