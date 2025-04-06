Walmart Shakes Up Payment Option In Latest Change For New Yorkers

Walmart recently spent billions to update its stores and now it's making a major checkout change.

More on the checkout changes are below the "New Look" Walmart. Billions were spent so the company could have a "comprehensive brand refresh."

New Look And Feel At Walmart In New York

This "refresh" includes the first logo change for the company in nearly 20 years and more.

Below are key changes.

Walmart Changes Checkout Policy

In late March, the company announced it's altering its Buy Now, Pay Later (BNPL) partner at checkout. Since 2019, Walmart teamed up with Affirm to allow customers to buy now but pay later. Customers could pay for their purchases in installments. Kinda like a car payment.

Shoppers making large purchases of furniture or electronics loved this option.

Walmart is keeping this payment option, but is now going to partner with Klarna, an AI-powered payments and commerce network, for its Buy Now, Pay Later program.

"This is a game changer,” Klarna Co-founder and CEO Sebastian Siemiatkowski stated. “Millions of people in the U.S. shop at Walmart every day. We look forward to helping redefine checkout at the world’s largest retailer — both online and in stores.”

Klarna is teaming up with OnePay to offer installment loans for purchases at Walmart in the United States.

Customers will be able to choose from a range of repayment terms, from 3 to 36 month.

