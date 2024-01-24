Walmart Announces Shocking Raise For Some New York State Workers
You might be shocked to learn how much money some Walmart employees make in New York State.
Walmart says the company is "investing" in its employees.
Walmart Increasing Pay For Store Managers
Walmart confirmed it's increasing the annual salary for all store managers from $117,000 to $128,000 per year.
"Making Walmart the best place to shop means we need to make it the best place to work. To accomplish that, we are on a journey of investing in our associates – from offering competitive front-line pay to benefits that support associates’ health and well-being in all aspects of life," Walmart stated in a press release. " We’re increasing our commitment to you with an investment in store manager wages and a redesigned bonus program."
That's a 9 percent raise from 2023 to 2023. According to Social Security the cost of living adjustment for 2024 is an increase of 3.2 percent.
Redesigning Bonus Program
The company is also designing its store manager bonus program. Managers can no earn up to 200 percent of their base salary.
"In addition to sales, your store’s profit will play a bigger role in calculating your annual bonus. If you hit all targets, your bonus could now be up to 200% of your base salary," Walmart added.
