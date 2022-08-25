Virginia Man Killed In Palisades Parkway, New York Crash

State Police are seeking witnesses following a fatal crash in the Hudson Valley.

On Wednesday, New York State Police from Troop F confirmed an investigation following a fatal crash on the Palisades Interstate Parkway in Rockland County, New York.

New York State Police Investigating Fatal Crash on the Palisades Interstate Parkway in the town of Stony Point, New York

On Tuesday, August 23, 2022, at approximately 9 p.m., New York State Police troopers from the Haverstraw barracks responded to a one-car crash on the Palisades Parkway in the town of Stony Point.

The preliminary investigation revealed that a Gray 2017 Ford Escape traveling north on the Palisades Parkway left the roadway for unknown reasons, entered the center median, and struck a tree.

The 2017 Ford Escape left the Palisades Parkway between exits 15 and 16. Exit 15 is the 106, Gate Hill Road Stony Point exit. Exit 16 is the exit for Lake Welch Drive, Lake Welch and Sebago Beach.

Virginia Man Killed In Rockland County, New York Crash

The driver of the Ford, 63-year-old Marc R. Fitzsimmons from Colonial Beach, Virginia, was extricated from the vehicle and transported to Nyack Hospital where he was pronounced deceased, according to New York State Police.

New York State Police Ask For Help

Police are hoping witnesses come forward with any information about the fatal crash.

"State Police are asking anyone who may have seen a gray/silver Ford Escape with Virginia license plates traveling on the parkway prior to the crash to please contact the New York State Police Senior Investigator Carmen Goffredo at 845-364-9424 and reference SJS # 11009643," New York State Police stated.

