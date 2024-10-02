A food blogger's trip to the Hudson Valley is making people from around the world flock to this eatery.

When it comes to diners, Empire State residents know you can find the best without leaving New York. One diner might just be the "craziest in the world."

Craziest Diner In The World Located In Hudson Valley

TikTok user Imma_Eat_This recently traveled to the Hudson Valley.

He went to a diner I visited a few years ago thanks to it's great social media team, and it didn't disappoint.

The food blogger, with many viral videos, agrees with me. He now believes the "craziest diner in the world" is in Westchester County.

"It was insanity," he wrote on TikTok after trying some of the craziest and most popular items at the Mt. Kisco Diner.

Below are some of the delicious looking items he feasted on.

Being "thrown out" is his running joke, but I'm shocked he didn't get wheeled out with the amount of food he ate!

The video has over 2 million views, over 204,000 likes, over 3,000 comments and has been shared nearly 117,000 times.

More About the Mt. Kisco Diner In Westchester County

The diner is located on Main Street in Mt. Kisco.

"Our menu is packed with modern comfort food and decadent creations. Offering award winning eats, mega milkshakes, next level classics, all day breakfast, handcrafted cocktails and beer on tap in a relaxed stylish setting," the diner writes on its website. "Crave. Eat. Repeat."

They offer "Elevated Comfort Food, Mega Shakes, Candy Cocktails, Deep Fried Wraps, Chicken Cutlet Tacos and Super Heroes," according to its Instagram.

