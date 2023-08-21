Violent Afternoon In Hudson Valley Leads To Many Injuries
Many vehicles were involved in an accident. Police report a person was stabbed and another person was hit by a car. There was also a reported shooting.
Police responded to a violent scene in the City of Poughkeepsie on Sunday afternoon.
Reported Shooting, Stabbing, Car Accident in City Of Poughkeepsie
Police report three cars appeared to be involved in some sort of accident on the westbound arterial, Maple Street, near Jewett Avenue around 3 p.m.
Police found three disabled vehicles on the road. At least two were involved in an accident. The third vehicle was very close and facing the wrong way in the center of Maple Street, reports say.
Arriving officers found two people with serious injuries.
Two People Seriously Hurt In the City Of Poughkeepsie
Police confirmed on the scene two people were badly hurt.
Mark Lieb of Rockland Video was on the scene. Police confirmed to him one person was stabbed and the other person was hit by a car. There are reports one person was shot. Police have yet to confirm a shooting.
For all the news that the Hudson Valley is sharing make sure to follow Hudson Valley Post on Facebook, download the Hudson Valley Post Mobile
"Detectives spent the next couple of hours collecting evidence trying to determine the circumstances of what happened," Lieb told Hudson Valley Post in an email.
Police are questioning at least two people.
Read More: The Top 10 Most Stolen Cars In New York State
Both injured people were rushed to the hospital. Their names or conditions haven't been released.