Very Warm And Very Wet Fall Predicted For New York

Fall in New York might feel a lot like the summer.

New Yorkers are told to prepare for a wet and warm fall.

"Summer-Ween" Hits New York State

The late Summer season has been nicknamed "Summer-ween." This is when the calendar still says summer, but stores are in Fall or Halloween mode.

Stores like Michaels and Home Depot already have their shelves are stocked with Halloween products and Spirit Halloween stores are opening across the state.

Starbucks will reportedly reveal its fall menu, including the beloved Pumpkin Spice Lattes around August 22.

It’s not clear when Dunkin' will start selling Pumpkin Spice, but Spike Pumpkin Spice drinks, yes with alcohol, at 6% ABV are now being sold in New York grocery stores.

What Fall Can New Yorkers Expect?

On Thursday, the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) and National Weather Service updated their "three-month outlook."

The National Weather Service's "Climate Prediction Center" predicts the seasonal temperature and precipitation for the United States.

Above Average Heat, Above Average Precipitation Predicted for New York State.

