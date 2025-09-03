Venomous Snake Traps Family At Home In Upstate New York

A Hudson Valley family’s worst nightmare unfolded when a venomous rattlesnake blocked the only way out of their home. Here’s how it ended.

In its latest Environmental Conservation Police on Patrol report, the New York State DEC confirmed a scary home intruder.

Venomous Snake Blocks Home In Ulster County, New York

On August 12, ECO Walraven responded to a homeowner's concern about a timber rattlesnake on their porch in the town of Wawarsing.

"Timber rattlesnakes are venomous pit vipers, native to New York State. These snakes are considered a threatened species protected by State law," the DEC states.

The caller reported that a venomous snake was blocking the home's only exit.

Snake Found Under Home's Porch "Feasting On A Rabbit."

Officer Walraven arrived at the scene and found the snake under the home's porch, "feasting on a rabbit."

"The ECO safely relocated the snake and its meal to the back of the property, away from the residence," the DEC told Hudson Valley Post in a press release.

According to the DEC, despite being venomous, these rattlesnakes rarely show "aggression" towards humans or pets unless "defending themselves."

