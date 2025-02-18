Venomous Snake From Ecuador Found In Food Near New York

A venomous snake was shockingly found in food sold not far from New York State.

Wildlife officials confirmed this discovery on Sunday.

Snake Found In Shipment Of Bananas

The New Hampshire Fish and Game Law Enforcement Division called the snake an "unwanted hitchhiker."

"The hitchhiker turned out to be an Ornate Cat-eyed Snake, a mildly venomous snake species native to Ecuador," officials stated.

The snake was found in a shipment of bananas over the weekend at an unnamed grocery store in southern New Hampshire.

USA Today reports the store is Market Basket in Manchester, New Hampshire.

A grocery store employee spotted the venomous creature and called authorities. No injuries were reported.

The snake was unharmed and rehomed with Rainforest Reptile Shows Inc.

The animal rescue service confirmed the cat-eyed snake is a specialized species from Panama, Ecuador, and Colombia that primarily feeds on amphibians and lizards.

"The snake is safe and sound at our sanctuary RRS Oasis. He will remain forever with us or go to an accredited zoo or aquarium," Rainforest Reptile Shows wrote on Facebook.

