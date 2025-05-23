Venomous Snake Found Slithering Near Upstate New York Home

A Hudson Valley homeowner got a terrifying surprise outside their door—a venomous copperhead snake. The DEC rushed to the scene. Here's how it ended.

New York State Department of Environmental Conservation’s (DEC) Division of Law Enforcement responded to a home in the Hudson Valley following reports of dangerous snake crawling towards a home.

This happened earlier this month, but was highlighted this week by the DEC in its latest "Environmental Conservation Police on Patrol."

DEC Goes "Snake Wrangling" In Ulster County, New York

Back on May 3, ECO Chomicki responded to a call about a snake under an outdoor stairway at a home in the town of New Paltz.

Officer Chomicki arrived on the scene and confirmed the snake outside the New Paltz home was a copperhead snake, which, according to the DEC, is a venomous pit viper native to eastern North America.

"Venomous snakes are best left alone. None are particularly aggressive animals, but they will attempt to bite when handled," SUNY College of Environmental Science and Forestry states.

Did you know that there are around 2,600 different types of snakes worldwide? 17 snake species call New York State home. Three, including the coppehead, are venomous. See more below:

Be On The Lookout For These Three Venomous Snakes In New York

Venomous Snake Found Near Home In New Paltz, New York

ECO Chomicki and the homeowner worked together to carefully removed the copperhead snake from the stairway of the home.

The snake was relocated further off the property, but away from high-traffic areas.

