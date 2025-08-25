New Rules And Vaccine Alerts For New York Students

Parents across New York are being warned. Major rule changes and strict vaccine requirements are in effect before the new school year begins.

Children across the Hudson Valley only have a little over a week left of summer break.

With the start of the new school year coming, there are many rules parents should know. New rules set to start this year, as well as vaccinations needed to attend class.

Massive New Rules Are Changing Schools Across New York

Canva Canva loading...

Below are a number of new rules set for public schools across New York State, including a bell-to-bell ban on cellphones.

Massive New Rules Are Changing Schools Across New York

For all the news that the Hudson Valley is sharing, make sure to follow Hudson Valley Post on Facebook, and download the Hudson Valley Post Mobile App

Required School Vaccinations

Canva Canva loading...

The New York State Department of Health is reminding parents about required vaccinations.

"All kids going to public, private and religious schools, pre-K and day care,

must get all required vaccinations unless they have a valid medical exemption," the New York State Department of Health states.

Vaccines Required For Daycare, Pre-K In New York

Canva Canva loading...

Diphtheria and Tetanus toxoid-containing vaccine and Pertussis vaccine (DTaP or Tdap)

Hepatitis B vaccine

Measles, Mumps and Rubella vaccine (MMR)

Polio vaccine

Varicella (Chickenpox) vaccine

Haemophilus influenzae type b conjugate vaccine (HiB)

Pneumococcal Conjugate vaccine (PCV)

Additional Vaccines Needed For Middle School, High School In New York

Tdap vaccine for Grades 6-12

Meningococcal conjugate vaccine (MenACWY) for Grades 7-12

Students in Grade 12 need an additional booster dose of MenACWY on or after their 16th birthday

"Children attending day care and pre-K through 12th grade in New York State must receive all required doses of vaccines on the recommended schedule in order to attend or remain in school. This is true unless they have a valid medical exemption to immunization. This includes all public, private, and religious schools," health officials add.

How To Avoid Back To School Scams In New York

How To Avoid Back To School Scams In New York

The 10 Most Expensive Private Schools In New York

The 10 Most Expensive Private Schools In New York

5 New York Schools Districts Ranked in Top 10 in America