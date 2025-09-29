Public Health Alert Issued In New York State: What You Need To Know
Shoppers in New York are being warned after federal officials issued a public health alert.
The USDA is issuing a public health alert regarding meals sold at popular supermarkets across New York State.
Public Health Alert For Ready-To-Eat Meals From Walmart, Trader Joe's
A "public health alert" was issued for ready-to-eat pasta meals that may be contaminated.
Officials say that some packages of Marketside Linguini With Beef Meatballs and Marinara Sauce, sold at Walmart, and Trader Joe's Cajun Style Blackened Chicken Breast Fettuccine Alfredo may be contaminated with Listeria.
"One of the producing companies collected samples of the FDA-regulated, pre-cooked pasta used as an ingredient in its product as part of the ongoing investigation related to the Listeria outbreak linked to chicken fettuccine alfredo meals," the USDA states.
Turkey Wraps At Trader Joe's Also impacted
The USA also issued a public health alert for Trader Joe's Turkey Gobbler wraps because the product may be contaminated with Listeria monocytogenes.
The USDA advises customers not to eat the food and to either throw it out or return it to the store where they bought it.
According to the FDA, Listeria monocytogenes is an organism that can cause "serious and sometimes fatal infections."
