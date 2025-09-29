Public Health Alert Issued In New York State: What You Need To Know

Shoppers in New York are being warned after federal officials issued a public health alert.

The USDA is issuing a public health alert regarding meals sold at popular supermarkets across New York State.

Public Health Alert For Ready-To-Eat Meals From Walmart, Trader Joe's

A "public health alert" was issued for ready-to-eat pasta meals that may be contaminated.

USDA USDA loading...

Officials say that some packages of Marketside Linguini With Beef Meatballs and Marinara Sauce, sold at Walmart, and Trader Joe's Cajun Style Blackened Chicken Breast Fettuccine Alfredo may be contaminated with Listeria.

USDA USDA loading...

For all the news that the Hudson Valley is sharing, make sure to follow Hudson Valley Post on Facebook, and download the Hudson Valley Post Mobile App

"One of the producing companies collected samples of the FDA-regulated, pre-cooked pasta used as an ingredient in its product as part of the ongoing investigation related to the Listeria outbreak linked to chicken fettuccine alfredo meals," the USDA states.

Turkey Wraps At Trader Joe's Also impacted

USDA USDA loading...

The USA also issued a public health alert for Trader Joe's Turkey Gobbler wraps because the product may be contaminated with Listeria monocytogenes.

The USDA advises customers not to eat the food and to either throw it out or return it to the store where they bought it.

According to the FDA, Listeria monocytogenes is an organism that can cause "serious and sometimes fatal infections."

Keep Reading:

Consumer Reports: Cancer Causing Chemicals Found In 40 Popular New York Food Items

Consumer Reports: Cancer Causing Chemicals Found In 40 Popular New York Food Items Consumer Reports claims these popular food items have dangerous levels of phthalates, "forever chemicals." Below are the items tested with over 5,000 total phthalates per serving

Potential Cancer-Causing Chemicals Found in New York Drinking Water

Potential Cancer-Causing Chemicals Found in New York Drinking Water

New York State's 10 Leading Causes Of Death