Urgent Search Underway for Missing Man in the Hudson Valley

A man vanished in the woods over Memorial Day weekend, and police are asking Hudson Valley residents for help. Here’s what we know and what you can do to help.

The search continues for a Hudson Valley man who was last seen in a wooded area.

Man Goes Missing During Memorial Day Weekend In Putnam County, New York

The Putnam County Sheriff’s Office is asking for help as they continue to search for Felix Rosales Bonilla. He was reported missing in the wooded area between Putnam Lake and the Cranberry Mountain Preserve.

What To Do If You Have Seen This Missing Man. Last Seen Sunday In Town Of Patterson, New York.

Police say he was last seen on Sunday, May 25, around 10:30 a.m. at 6 Barnard Road in the Town of Patterson.

According to Zillow, 6 Barnard Road in the Town of Patterson is a single-family home with two bedrooms and one bathroom, built in 1940.

"If you live in the area, it is requested that you check your ring or video cameras in the area," the Putnam County Sheriff’s Office wrote on Facebook. "Any agency who may come in contact or has information is asked to contact the Putnam County Sheriff’s Office at 845-225-4300."

He's described as being 5'4" and 160 pounds.

