Upstate New York’s First Nor’easter Has Officials Very Concerned

Upstate New York and the Hudson Valley are bracing for their first real punch of winter thanks to a powerful Nor’easter.

New York Gov. Kathy Hochul wants New Yorkers to use extra caution as a Nor’easter is forecast to bring the first major snowfall for much of the state.

Nor'easter Brings Snow To Most Of New York For The First Time

Snow will start falling Tuesday morning and last until the evening.

"Snow is possible statewide, with the highest totals across the Mid-Hudson and Capital Regions. Accumulations of four to eight inches of snow are expected, with isolated totals of up to one foot possible in the higher elevations of the Catskills. Snowfall totals will depend on elevation and daytime temperatures will be near freezing," Hochul's office states.

Winter Storm Watches and Warnings are in effect for parts of the Southern Tier, Mohawk Valley, North Country, Mid-Hudson and Capital Regions. Snow totals could surpass seven inches.

Winter Weather Advisories are in effect for parts of the Western New York, Central New York, Finger Lakes and other parts of the Mid-Hudson Valley. These areas should are expected to receive less than six inches of snow.

“While New Yorkers are no strangers to snow, and preparedness is key to staying safe on the roads and at home,” Governor Hochul said.

Avoid Unnecessary Travel

Hochul's office warns that the storm is expected to create difficult driving conditions during both the Tuesday morning and evening commutes.

New Yorkers are urged to "do their best to avoid unnecessary travel on roadways." If you must travel, leaving extra time and remember to avoid crowding plows when they are servicing roadways.

