Upstate New York Woman Banned From Walmart Arrested At Walmart

New York State Police report a "holiday shopper" was arrested at an Upstate New York Walmart.

The woman was arrested on Monday.

Walmart “Holiday Shopper” Arrested for Burglary In Upstate New York

On Monday, Nov. 18, around 4:30 p.m., Troopers out of SP Lockport were dispatched to Walmart on South Transit Road in the town of Lockport for a larceny complaint.

New York State Police worked with Walmart loss prevention to arrest 34-year-old Alexis Vallese of Lockport, New York.

Police allege Vallese acted like a "holiday shopper" but took merchandise and concealed it, passing all points of purchase without paying.

Vallese is accused of stealing nearly $100 worth of merchandise.

Banned From Walmart

Vallese is banned from all Walmarts due to past incidents, police say.

"Vallese has multiple served and signed trespass orders from all Walmart locations for incidents," New York State Police stated in a press release.

Vallese was charged with burglary in the third degree, a class D felony.

On November 18, 2024, Troopers out of SP Lockport arrested Alexis Vallese, 34 of Lockport, NY for Burglary 3rd degree (D Felony).

Vallese was taken to Niagara County Jail for CAP arraignment.

