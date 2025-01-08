Upstate New York Residents Must Prepare For -30 Degree Weather

Temperatures in many parts of New York State will feel like -20 to -30 degrees.

Governor Hochul continues urging New Yorkers to take precautions during this week's extreme cold weather and gusty winds.

Dangerously Cold Temperatures Expected Across New York State

Canva Canva loading...

Hochul warns dangerously cold temperatures are expected across the state through at least Thursday.

Need A Higher Paying Job? New York Desperately Trying To Fill Thousands Of High-Paying Jobs

“As extreme cold temperatures move into our state over the coming days, I encourage New Yorkers to take precautions to keep themselves and their families safe,” Hochul said in a press release sent to Hudson Valley Post. “These conditions pose an extraordinary risk to anyone who is exposed to the elements or is unable to adequately heat their home.

Related: Did you know that New York State is home to the coldest resort in America? CLICK HERE to find out more.

Real-Feel In Single Digits For Hudson Valley, New York City, Long Island

Canva Canva loading...

Weather experts say temperatures in the Hudson Valley, New York City and on Long Island could feel like the single digits at times.

For all the news that the Hudson Valley is sharing make sure to follow Hudson Valley Post on Facebook, download the Hudson Valley Post Mobile

Hochul urges residents to be aware of the increased risk of frostbite and hypothermia that comes with prolonged exposure to cold temperatures.

North Country “Feels-Like” Temperatures Likely To Be -30 to -20; Mohawk Valley, Capital Region, Central New York, Western New York, Finger Lakes and Southern Tier Can Expect “Feels-Like” Temperatures of -20 to 0

It's gonna feel even colder in Upstate New York. Officials say that the Capital Region, Mohawk Valley, Central New York, Western New York, Finger Lakes and Southern Tier Regions expect “feels-like” temperatures of -20 degrees to 0 degrees.

Lacheev Lacheev loading...

"For most of the state, minimum temperatures normally range between 8 to 20ºF for this time of year, while the Adirondacks typically see temperatures slightly lower, ranging between 4 to 10ºF and the coastal regions generally experiencing slightly warmer temperatures ranging between 18 to 26ºF," Hochul's office stated in a press release.

Hungry? Italy Says The Best Pizzeria In The World Is Found In New York

According to Hochul's office, “feels like” temperatures of -30 degrees to -20 degrees are "very likely" to our friends living in the North Country.

Here Are the Tips You Need to Fight Freezing Weather

Here Are the Tips You Need to Fight Freezing Weather Gallery Credit: Joe Cunningham

Don't Leave These 6 Items in Your Vehicle When it's Freezing

Don't Leave These 6 Items in Your Vehicle When it's Freezing USA Today has shared six items that need to be removed from your car during freezing temperatures. While some of these might seem obvious, there might be a few you've not considered before.





Ten Worst Jobs to Have During a Freezing Polar Vortex

Keep Reading: