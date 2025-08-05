Upstate New York Man’s Ridiculous Giant Question Came True

A Hudson Valley man once trolled Mike Francesa with a ridiculous question. This week, Eli Manning made it come true!

About 10 years ago, a Hudson Valley man trolled legendary WFAN host Mike Francesa.

Dan From Warwick Pranks Mike Francesa

New York Giants Via X New York Giants Via X loading...

"Dan in Warwick," called Mike Francesa, and wondered if the New York Giants and San Francisco Giants ever hang out.

For all the news that the Hudson Valley is sharing, make sure to follow Hudson Valley Post on Facebook, and download the Hudson Valley Post Mobile App

Dan assumed "the New York Giants and San Francisco Giants get together…because they used to play in New York and have the same name."

The call really angered Francesa. He joked about the annual “Giants breakfast” and how ridiculous the idea of a “Giants gathering.”

He went on to angrily joke about how the Texas Rangers and New York Rangers also have an annual hang.

The hilarious call is often shared on social media. I'll admit, I crack up every time.

New York Giants and San Francisco Giants Really Do Hang Out

New York Giants Via X New York Giants Via X loading...

This week, Dan from Warwick got his answer. The football and baseball the Giants really do hang out.

Well, as a joke. Eli Manning, the two-time Super Bowl champ and longtime Giants quarterback, decided to turn that old WFAN prank call into reality.

New York Giants Via X New York Giants Via X loading...

"Dan in Warwick, we are here to finally tell you that yes, the two teams do in fact get together," the New York Giants stated.

While the San Francisco Giants were in town for a Mets series, Eli brought together the New York Giants football team and San Francisco Giants baseball team for exactly what Dan dreamed of: a Giant hangout.

Read More: Florida Crisis Is Now Creating Massive Problems For New York

In celebration of the next season of the Eli Mann Show, Manning was joined by his former teammate Shaun O’Hara along with Logan Webb and Matt Chapman of the San Francisco Giants for the "annual Giants meetup."

Eli joked on X the "Giants meetup" is "kind of a Giant deal."

New York Giants Via X New York Giants Via X loading...

Mike Francesa even joined in on the fun.

"They really do get together!," he says in the video after stumbling in on the "Giants meetup."

So there you have it. Dan from Warwick’s crazy question wasn’t so crazy after all. The Giants teams really do hang out.

LOOK: These Are the Richest NFL players To uncover the richest NFL players, Stacker consulted Celebrity Net Worth and ranked them by their 2022 net worth, calculated using a proprietary formula. Gallery Credit: Katrina Sirotta

Sneak Peek: Derek Jeter Sold Stunning Hudson Valley Lakeside Castle For Discounted Price

Sneak Peek: Derek Jeter Sold Stunning Hudson Valley Lakeside Castle For Discounted Price