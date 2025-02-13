Upstate New York Man Nearly Dies Trying To Save Deer On Lake

An Upstate New York man is lucky to be alive after he tried to save a deer.

On Wednesday, the New York State DEC released its latest Environmental Conservation Police on Patrol.

This week's report highlighted a man who fell through the ice while trying to rescue a deer on a lake.

DEC DEC loading...

Back on Dec. 2, ECO Woodin responded to a call from a driver who reported seeing a deer laying on the ice on Spring Lake in the town of Delhi.

The officer arrived and noticed the deer on the ice, about 100 yards from shore. However, Officer Woodin determined the ice was too thin to walk on and contacted local authorities to obtain resources to rescue the animal.

Hungry? Italy Says The Best Pizzeria In The World Is Found In New York

Before more authorities arrived, a "concerned" man ran onto the ice with a snow tube from the other side of the lake.

ECO Woodin advised the man to stop. But it was too late, he fell through the ice.

Man Falls Through Ice Trying To Rescue Deer

For all the news that the Hudson Valley is sharing make sure to follow Hudson Valley Post on Facebook, download the Hudson Valley Post Mobile

The man could cling to his snow tube in the frigid water. The Delaware County Emergency Services was then called about the new emergency.

First responders soon rescued the unnamed man from the cold water and ensured his safety before turning their attention back to the deer still on the ice.

The man's condition wasn't released.

DEC DEC loading...

Popular Destination In New York State Is Crawling With Bed Bugs

Officer Woodin and local firefighters used a boat to successfully tow the animal to shore.

Ranking 50 United States by Deer Population

Ranking 50 United States by Deer Population The United States of America is home to one of the world's most impressive, and varied, deer herds. Using data gathered from each state by A-Z-Animals.com, let's count down to the state with the largest population of deer. Gallery Credit: Scott Clow

10 Things To Keep Deer And Rabbits From Eating Your Plants In NY

10 Things To Keep Deer And Rabbits From Eating Your Plants In NY Gallery Credit: Brett Alan

New York State Whitetail Deer Trail Cam Photos