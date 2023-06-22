New York State Police allege an Upstate New York man made sexual comments towards a child in the Hudson Valley.

New York State Police announced the arrest of a 73-year-old Upstate New York man for allegedly endangering the welfare of a child.

New York State Police from the Ellenville barracks announced the arrest of a 73-year-old man from Wawarsing New York. He was charged with endangering the welfare of a child, a class A misdemeanor.

The 73-year-old man was issued an appearance ticket for the Town of Wawarsing Court returnable on June 23, 2023, at 8:30 a.m.

Upstate New York Man Man Sexual Comments Towards Child In Ulster County, State Police

On Saturday, June 17, troopers from Ulster County were dispatched to a residence on Nappy Lane in the town of Napanoch for a report of a verbal dispute.

Why was there a verbal dispute?

According to New York State Police, the 73-year-old was involved in a verbal altercation with someone after they discovered that he contacted an 11-year-old child and made inappropriate sexual comments to the child during a video call.

More information about the video call or verbal dispute wasn't released.

