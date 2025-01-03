Upstate New York Man Found Dead Outside Bank After Christmas

A Hudson Valley man was found dead, lying in a prone position outside of a bank just days after Christmas.

Authorities in Ulster continue to investigate the death of a man who was found lying in a local street.

Man Found Lying In Road In Ulster County, New York

On Saturday, Dec. 28, 2024, around 7 a.m., the Ulster Police Department responded to a 911 call on E. Chester Street Bypass in the area of the Bank of Greene County, for a male lying in the roadway.

The man was later identified as 66-year-old Frank Herbert of the Town Of Ulster. Police say he was found lying face down on his stomach, off the side of the road.

The man was treated at the scene by first responders but later died from his injuries at a hospital.

No Charges Filed In Ulster County

Police say the Ulster Police Department Detective Division, "worked diligently" to learn more about Herbert prior to his death.

"Throughout the investigation, the detectives reviewed extensive surveillance videos from multiple local businesses, conducted countless interviews, and developed a pattern of life for HERBERT by interviewing those who personally knew him," police stated in a press release.

Not Hit-And-Run Accident

Police confirmed Herbert's death wasn't the result of a "hit-and-run accident, any act of violence towards him, or the result of a criminal act."

The investigation into Herbert's death is still under investigation.

