Ulster Police Respond To Man Found Lying On Roadway

The Ulster County Police Department have shared the unfortunate news regarding a male that was found lying in a local roadway over the weekend, that he sadly succumbed to his injuries at a local hospital.

Ulster Police Respond To Male Lying in Roadway

Just after 7am on Saturday, December 28th, members of the Ulster County Police Department responded to a 911 call regarding a man lying in the roadway in the E. Chester Street Bypass in the area of the Bank of Greene County.

Responding patrols from the Ulster Police Department located the male, treating him on scene with the assistance of Ulster Hose Fire Company. The unidentified male was then transported to Health Alliance Hospital by Empress Ambulance where he sadly died due to the nature of his injuries.

Police Seeking Public's Assistance

While the investigation continues as to how the man ended up on this Ulster roadway, the Ulster Police Department is asking anyone that may have been in the area of the East Chester Street Bypass near the Bank of Greene County during the early morning hours on December 28th, and could have seen the man or any unusual activity, to please contact them. The Ulster Police Department Detective Division can be reached at 845.382.1111.

The victim, though still not formally identified, has been described as 66-years old, a white male approximatelt 5'11" and at the time of the incident, was wearing a tan Carhartt coat, blue jeans, dark colored sneakers and a blue backpack.

