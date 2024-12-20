New York DOH: Influenza Now Prevalent Across State

Tis the season for spreading germs...

With the official start of winter just about upon us, the .

New York DOH Warns Of Flu Spread Ahead of Holidays

New York State data indicates that through December 14th, a total of 23,313 positive flu cases of the flu have been reported this season.

Excluding New York City data, confirmed flu cases across the state are up 75%, in the City alone, cases are up 72%.

Even scarier, data indicates that flu related hospitalizations in New York jumped 48% in just one weeks time. Up to date data across the state can be accessed here.

Preparing Yourself Ahead of Holidays

New York State Health Commissioner Dr. James McDonald, when releasing the declaration about flu prevalence in the state, also indicated that health care workers who have not received this year's flu vaccine are required to wear masks in certain health care settings.

The flu vaccine is a safe and effective way to protect against infection and will lessen the symptoms if you get sick. I encourage everyone 6 months and older to get the flu shot, and it's not too late to protect yourself and your loved ones and ensure you don't miss out on holiday celebrations.

The flu shot is made available to anyone six months of age and older, with those age 65 and up, those with certain chronic medical conditions, young children, and pregnant women, as high risk for complications and the potential for hospitalization.

While the flu shot is the most effective way to prevent infection and reduce severe illness, steps like hand washing, avoiding touching eyes, nose, mouth with unwashed hands, staying home when sick and cleaning frequently touched objects and surfaces are other ways to stop the spread.

For information about where you can get a local flu vaccine, click here.

