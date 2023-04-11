So you want to get a piercing? In the State of New York, there are very specific legalities as to who can get pierced and where. Yep, different rules for your ears then there are for the rest of your body.

Are there specific ages as to who can get legally pierced? Are there restrictions as to who can do the piercings? Are they limited to a certain spot on your body? Will all of this vary by independent piercers and shops?

Who can legally get a piercing in New York State? Will you need to bring ID?

If you are over the age of 18, can you get anything you want pierced? Essentially, New York says yes, you can do whatever you want to whatever part of your body, and you can do it legally. Just make sure that you have a photo ID that you can present to your piercer.

What if you are under the age of 18 and want to get a piercing? Does an adult have to come with you?

New York says that if you are under the age of 18, you can get pierced as long as your parent or legal guardian (and they have a photo-id to prove it) accompany you, and then they have to sign a form (New York State Department of Health consent form DOH 5072) in front of the owner of the establishment. This is for all piercings except for ear piercing.

So you are under the age of 18 and you just want to get your ears pierced? What do you need to do? Why is this different NYS?

If you just want to get your ears pierced, NYS says that you do not need parental consent under the age of 18. However, each establishment may have a policy that they need to have that permission slip signed and you be accompanied by a parent. This is to cover themselves against legal action. Just know that while it might not be required by law, you might be asked for it.

So what should you make sure that your piercer does for you before and after the piercing?

Make sure that your piercer washes their hands and their area, plus that they use single-use piercing needles. Lastly, before you walk away, make sure you have a conversation and possibly an info sheet as to how you will need to take care of your new piercing. Also, don't forget you might want to thank your piercer with a cash gratuity. It is not required, but will show your appreciation.

