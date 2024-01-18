Wild Animal With Virus That Kills Humans Bites 2 In Hudson Valley, New York

Health officials are sounding the alarm after a wild animal with a virus that can kill humans attacked two people in the Hudson Valley.

Westchester County health officials are warning residents after a fox bit two people.

Rabies Alert: Rabid Fox Attacks In Westchester County, New York

Two people were bitten by a fox last weekend in Peekskill, New York. Both were together when the fox attacked, according to health officials.

That animal was found and tested positive for rabies, the Westchester County Department of Health confirmed.

"The Westchester County Health Department is reminding residents that unusual behavior in an animal may be the first sign of rabies. A rabid animal may become either abnormally aggressive or unusually tame. It may lose fear of people, become excited, irritable, or appear particularly passive and lethargic. Staggering and frothing at the mouth are sometimes noted," he Westchester County Department of Health stated in a press release.

2 Bit By Rabid Fox In Peekskill, New York

Officials didn't release the condition of the two people who were bitten by the rabid fox but confirmed both are currently receiving preventive treatment for rabies.

“If you see an animal that is acting aggressively, stay away from it and contact local police immediately. And if you are bitten or scratched, call the Health Department right away," Health Commissioner Sherlita Amler said.

Rabies is a potentially fatal disease, The only way to get it is through a bite from a sick animal or saliva in an open wound, officials say.

"The rabies virus infects the central nervous system. If a person does not receive the appropriate medical care after a potential rabies exposure, the virus can cause disease in the brain, ultimately resulting in death," the CDC states.

Alert Issued After Rabid Fox Attacks

Health officials issued an alert and tips that all should remember.

Residents should never approach or have contact with a stray or wild animal.

Residents who see a stray or wild animal acting strangely should alert local authorities to avoid possible exposure to rabies.

Residents are also advised to keep their trashcan lids securely sealed, remove wild bird feeders, and avoid leaving pet food outdoors.

Any physical contact with a wild or unfamiliar animal should be reported to a healthcare provider.

