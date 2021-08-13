The Long History of Hudson Valley Tattoo Shops & Friday the 13th

I will totally admit that I do not have a fear of anything related to Friday the 13th, except those scary movies, can't watch those at all, they will keep me up for days.

When I found out that there are other people who don't think twice about it either, I had to look into this more. Apparently getting a tattoo on Friday the 13th is something that people do, almost religiously.

You could almost say that they have been going hand-in-hand for years. Ok, I will try to limit the puns.

Why? Most people fear Friday the 13th, Triskaidekaphobia but not tattoo artists. In fact, according to one website a tattoo of the number '13' is considered to be a lucky symbol. This has morphed into shops offering special deals on Friday the 13th. Most of the tattoos that are offered come from the category called "Flash." These are smaller pieces that might only have one or two colors.

Keep in mind that most places are not taking appointments for 8/13/21. Also, try to pay in cash. In fact, most of the places who end up doing on Friday the 13th will require it, make sure to double-check or it could be a bit awkward.

Think of it this way, if someone is doing a special, then that means your tattoo or piercing artist is giving you a break on the normal costs. Don't make them have to turn around and pay credit card processing fees on top of a great deal that they just gave you. Bring photo ID; no photo ID, no tattoos at most places. Lastly, tip. Make sure to tip. These artists are providing you a service that they are genuinely talented and are thrilled to do. Show them how much you love their work in their tip. Then take lots of photos and tag the shop and the artist.

What has really changed for 2021, that might not have happened in previous years? Because of the COVID closures, I found that the couple of tattoo studios that I reached out to, told me that they are too booked out to be able to offer a special for Friday the 13th. That being said, if there is a place (tattoo studio) that is your favorite, reach out directly to them asap, to see if they will be doing anything for Friday, August 13, 2021.

And to those who are getting new ink or piercings on Friday, feel free to email or text photos of your new piece after you get it done!

