Here’s Why 2021 Should Be a Lucky Year

2021 might just be an okay year after all. And it's not just because anything seems good after the year we had in 2020. I realized something the other day. We haven’t had a Friday the 13th yet this year. And we’re not having one this month either. Or the month after that. In fact. We only have one Friday the 13th all year, and that’s not coming up until August.

I hate to admit it, but I am somewhat superstitious. My knuckles have been known to get raw from all that knocking on wood. I still avoid cracks even though my Mom has passed on. I still can’t do something that might break her back. Walk under ladders? Nope. Why would I? And once, at the Vails Gate Diner, my bill came to $6.66. I ordered Jello so it would change. Kind of crazy, right?

But maybe there is something to it. So far this year we’ve seen a vaccine for coronavirus, people are getting back to work, kids are getting back into the classroom, and businesses are bouncing back. Charitable organizations are planning fundraisers. Grandparents are hugging their grandchildren. It all sounds pretty good to me.

Whether you’re superstitious or not, you’d probably agree that we are somewhat responsible for making our own good luck. So, with a little more mask wearing, a little more social distancing, and a lot of common sense, we should be lucky enough to enjoy that Friday the 13th in August with friends, family and hope for the future.

