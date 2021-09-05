Students at SUNY New Paltz have until September 27th to show proof of full vaccination status, and failure to do so will result in the student being withdrawn from their in-person courses.

Now that the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine is officially FDA approved, the SUNY policy that requires ALL students to be vaccinated is officially in effect. Prior to the approval, the vaccine was recommended for all students, but only required for those living on campus.

In a statement from the university on Wednesday August 25th, it was announced that unvaccinated students must act quickly in order to have a compliant vaccination status by the September 27th deadline.

The statement provided a timeline if important dates for students to keep in mind based on which vaccination they plan to receive, as the time required between shots is different based on the type. For example, students wishing to get the Moderna vaccine must receive their first shot no later than this Monday, August 30th, in order to receive the second dose and be fully vaccinated by September 27th.

Students are required to upload their proof of vaccination to an online portal no later than September 27th, in order to remain enrolled in courses at SUNY New Paltz.

There are some instances where a student may request an exemption, but must have legitimate and documentable medical or religious reasons for not getting vaccinated. Anyone wishing to submit for an exemption has been asked to do so no later than September 1st, and have been provided with instructions on what type of documentation is required to do so.

The university has been, and continues to offer vaccination clinics on campus, as well as COVID-19 testing opportunities on campus.

Students were made aware of the fact that those who do not comply with the vaccination requirement will be withdrawn from their courses, and will still have 100% tuition liability. There are options for students to switch into online only classes, but they must do so before September 5th.

You can read the full statement issued to the SUNY New Paltz campus community regarding the required vaccination policy here.

Hudson Valley COVID Infection Rates Compared to Last Year By County Statistics show the delta variant of COVID-19 is infecting more Hudson Valley residents, despite people now being vaccinated.