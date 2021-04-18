Got Your Vaccine? Here’s Places That Will Give You Freebies 😊

Have you gotten your jab? Your stab? Your Fauci-Ouchie? Have you bared your upper arm and received your vaccine yet? If you have received both doses of your Moderna or Pfizer or your single-dose of Johnson & Johnson vaccines?

If you have there are a few places that would like to say "Thank you" for doing so by giving you a few thing for free. What are they?

You can get your vaccine card laminated (if you choose too) for free. Office Depot, Office Max and Staples will do this for your for free, with a few restrictions. Click here for all the info. Remember to have both of your vaccines before you get it laminated and it is also a good idea to make a photocopy before you get it laminated.

Krispy Kreme is giving away a free-glazed donut to people who have been vaccinated fully. How do you prove that to them? You need to show your vaccine record to get the donut.

Sam Adams would like to buy everyone (over the age of 21 of course) who has been vaccinated a beer. How exactly are they going to accomplish that? Starting 4/12/21, you will need to post a photo of yourself with your vaccination sticker or your bandage on your arm, then tag @samueladamsbeer on Instagram or Twitter, and then add the hashtag #shotforsam. Then they will DM (Direct Message) you, someone from Sam Adams and then they will send you $7 from the CashApp. Yes, it can start to sound a bit convoluted, but you can check out all the info by clicking here.

Do you know of another business that is saying "Thanks" with a vaccine freebie? Let us know and we will add it to the list.

LOOK: Answers to 30 common COVID-19 vaccine questions While much is still unknown about the coronavirus and the future, what is known is that the currently available vaccines have gone through all three trial phases and are safe and effective . It will be necessary for as many Americans as possible to be vaccinated in order to finally return to some level of pre-pandemic normalcy, and hopefully these 30 answers provided here will help readers get vaccinated as soon they are able.