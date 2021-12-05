‘Five Guys’ New York Says “No” to Coupons or Discounts
How many times a year do you allow yourself to go to "Five Guys?" Yeah, it is a great place to eat a burger. To be honest, I have never ordered a hot dog or a grilled cheese there. I stick to what they excel in, burgers and fries.
It shocked me to hear that there was an internet scam - a post somewhere that went viral saying or giving (allegedly) coupons or discounts to my favorite burger place. Was this real? Was Five Guys finally joining the masses of restaurants, offering a discount? Nope. Not at all.
Who does give coupons and discounts? Keep reading:
In fact, so many of their restaurants had been dealing with fake coupons or fake coupon codes, that the company posted this on their Facebook page on October 17, 2021:
So that leaves us with the question:
Which burger chains/restaurants do offer coupons or discounts?
So glad that you asked. There are quite a few national chains that do give you discounts, buy one, get ones, and coupons. Which ones?
All of the following do require you to sign-up for their loyalty or VIP 'clubs' through their website or through their apps.
- McDonald's. They are always changing what their offers are, through their app. What I have noticed is that they will give you Free French Fries on Fridays.
- Starbucks. They'll give you a free coffee on your Birthday, plus give you a certain amount of points or stars, which you can then redeem for drinks and merchandise. You will need to sign up via their app.
- Dunkin Donuts. Download the Dunkin’ app to your smartphone and immediately you will get a free medium coffee (this includes latte, iced coffee, coolata). Link it to a Dunkin Gift Card you can also use the app to pay for your purchase and get other savings and coupons that are only available through the app. And yes, a free drink on your birthday, if you supply them with the details.
- Red Robin. Sign up for their birthday club and you get a free burger on your birthday.
Who's up for some burgers?