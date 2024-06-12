Upstate New York Library Deals With Bomb Threat After Drag Storytime

A terrifying situation unfolded at a library in the Hudson Valley.

An investigation is still underway into who made death and bomb threats targeting the Woodstock Public Library.

Bomb Threat At Woodstock, New York Library

The Town of Woodstock NY Facebook page confirmed an investigation is underway at the Woodstock Public Library.

The Woodstock Town Police and the New York State Police with help from the Saugerties Police are investigating the bomb threat.

"If any members of the public have information regarding this threat, please contact the Woodstock Police Department at 845-679-2422," officials stated.

Bomb Threat Made After Drag Story Hour At Ulster County, New York Library

A staff member received an email Sunday saying there was an explosive device inside the library.

Nothing was found after officials searched the building.

The bomb threat came just hours after the library hosted a drag story hour, according to ABC 10. The drag story hour was held at the Woodstock Public Library on Saturday.

The library has held similar events in the past, according to the library's Facebook.

More information about the bomb threat hasn't been released.

