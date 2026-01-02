Upstate New York Lake Named Best Winter Lake In America

You don’t have to leave New York for a world-class winter activity.

New Yorkers looking to go ice fishing don't have to leave the state to find one of the very best lakes in America.

Fishing Booker just named the 10 Best Ice Fishing Destinations in the US for 2026. A lake in upstate New York ranked second!

This Lake in Upstate New York Offers Amazing Ice Fishing Opportunities

Brainerd in Minnesota was named the top spot in the nation for ice fishing, according to Fishing Booker. If you don't want to travel to Minnesota, you can check out Oneida Lake in the "heart of New York State."

If you’re looking for a quick winter getaway in New York, Oneida Lake should be on your radar. Fishing Booker says it's the second-best lake in the United States for ice fishing.

It's the largest inland lake entirely within the state and just a short drive from Syracuse. The lake is the largest inland lake entirely within the state; it’s just a short drive from Syracuse.

"Walleye and Yellow Perch are the primary draws here during the ice fishing season, and the action can be steady for those willing to bundle up and spend a few hours out on the frozen surface. Whether you’re in a simple shanty or a full-service fish house, the experience is both rewarding and approachable," Fishing Booker writes about Oneida Lake.

Beyond fishing, the area has plenty to keep you busy: scenic winter hikes, charming small towns, and cozy local restaurants where you can thaw out after a morning on the lake.

If you do go ice fishing, New York officials recently released tips to keep you alive and safe. CLICK HERE for those tips.

