Upstate New York Inmate Accused Of Raping Hudson Valley Child

A man incarcerated in the Hudson Valley is now accused of raping a child.

The Ulster County Sheriff's office announced the arrest of a man already incarcerated at the Ulster County Jail.

Ulster County Jail Inmate Accused Of Raping Teen

Earlier this year, the Ulster County Sheriff's Office Corrections Intelligence Unit learned that Ronald L. Burris III, 21, of Saugerties was allegedly electronically communicating with a 14-year-old female who did not appear to have a familial connection to him.

Burris was incarcerated in the jail on an unrelated charge.

"The Corrections Intelligence Unit notified the Ulster County Sheriff’s Office Detective Unit of the communications and a criminal investigation was initiated when it was determined the communication between Ronald L. Burris III and the 14-year-old child was of a sexual nature," the Ulster County Sheriff's Office stated.

Saugerties Man Accused Of Raping 14-Year-Old

Following an investigation, police allege Burris engaged in sexual intercourse with the 14-year-old child on several occasions during the summer, prior to Burris going to jail.

Burris was scheduled to be released from prison on Nov. 20, 2024.

Ulster County Man Charged The Day He Was Released From Prison

Police confirmed on Friday, upon his release, Ulster County detectives met Burris and charged him with two counts of rape in the second degree, felonies and endangering the welfare of a child, a misdemeanor.

Burris was arraigned in the Town of Saugerties Justice Court and was remanded back to the Ulster County Jail in lieu of $30,000 cash bail, $60,000 bond, or $90,000 partially secured bond.

